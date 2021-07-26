USA shocked by France in men’s Olympic basketball

TOKYO: A USA team led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were beaten by France in a huge Olympic basketball upset on Sunday. The French, with a team containing NBA players including Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, held Durant to just 10 points in an 83-76 win in the first-round game. The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo, losing to Nigeria in a warm-up game, and the defeat will underline Durant’s fears expressed before the Games that his side will not face a “cakewalk” in Japan. Fournier was sensational for France, top-scoring with 28 points. Although the Boston Celtics player only scored four from 12 from the three-point line, he found his range when it mattered to help the French came from behind to stun the Americans.













