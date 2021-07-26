Refugee athlete shatters Jones’s Olympic taekwondo history bid

TOKYO: Jade Jones’s dreams of becoming the first athlete to win three Olympic taekwondo titles were shattered on Sunday as the Briton exited at the last-16 stage in Tokyo, beaten by Kimia Alizadeh of the Refugee Olympic Team. Alizadeh ––– Iran’s first ever female Olympic medallist when she won bronze in 2016 before defecting in 2020 ––– let out a shriek of delight as she beat Jones 16-12 in the 57kg bout. Alizadeh cited institutional sexism when she defected in January last year, saying she was one of the “millions of oppressed women in Iran”. The Germany-based athlete, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, earlier Sunday beat former compatriot Nahid Kiyani in the qualifying round.













