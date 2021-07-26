Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck open up about their romantic relationship

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have opened up about their romantic relationship on the singer’s 52nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Lopez posted adorable pictures of her birthday party on yacht with Ben.

She captioned the post with, “going Instagram live with Ben Affleck”.

According to details, the pictures depicted the intimate relation both stars share with each other.

The Hustler star radiated in flowing floral cover-up and layered gold necklaces, whereas the Batman actor was dressed in a navy button-down shirt with his sleeves rolled up.

Moreover, alongside the pictures Lopez wrote: “5 2 … what it do …”