JusticeforKhadija

Was it really just two years ago that we were kicking up our heels; beyond overjoyed at finally seeing the resilient Khadija Siddiqi get her due share of justice?

Khadija was ambushed not in a dark alley in the dead of night but one of Pakistan’s most bustling streets in broad daylight. Though her life changed drastically in the wink of an eye as she was stabbed mercilessly 23 times, the young warrior did not lose hope. She survived endless rounds of surgeries, dragged her attacker to court, remained undeterred by ruthless mud-slinging therein and again pushed him behind bars when his contacts had won him an acquittal. What an inspiring story!

Yet, as Shah Hussain–the lowly being who could not stomach a romantic rejection–packs his bags to step outside as a free man, the civic society wonders whether Khadija had actually won her fight? The convict is being said to earn a “relaxation in his sentence” based on a special remission, but all lips are sealed regarding what good behaviour earned him this treat!

Quite expectedly, Twitter has once again become a bloodied battleground with all quarters ganging up on the PTI government for a reasonable explanation. And no matter how high of a pedestal Lahore High Court Bar Association believes to be mounted on, the home department definitely owes us some hard-hitting answers. The international media still looks down upon the misogynistic hues tainting our justice system based on the culprit’s earlier sensational acquittal. Some had lamented our then administration for literally sanctioning violence against women. There were talks of unreported honour killings, shamefully low convictions of rape cases and even the dirty pursual of character assassination inside courtrooms. Still, it is not just the government that’s in the wrong. Our critics weren’t building castles in the air, were they? A country that thrives on its culture of impunity for men cannot, in any way, claim to protect its women. May it be the heavy influence of our conservative fortresses or the power of secretive money, somehow, the much-touted long arms of justice get cut off in Pakistan. Especially, when the case involves its women because they are almost always blamed for their tragedies.

A rape victim daring to step above cultural stigmas and knock on a police station is questioned about her clothes, whereabouts and everything “she” did to provoke her wrongdoer.

If some assault victim gets lucky and survives an attempt on her life, she is targeted for not being religious enough; not homely enough; not woman enough! As if being a woman comes with the predestined disposition of following the patriarchal commandments with both eyes closed.

We all know it is not only the matter of a handful of judges. The entire society needs to change its perspective on womanhood. Top to bottom. Yes, Khadija’s legal struggle made her endure hollow accusations of “loose values.” But the twisted tales about her character must have served as cheap fodder for drawing-room gossip all across the country. Many holier-than-thou desi uncles might have used this occasion to shower their extensive lectures on morality with anyone and everyone. The very fact that we could not unitedly condemn the violent violation of a human sans any fear sadly lets slip murky details about our social structure. Remember the 13-year-old Kainat who lost her fight in court against her rapists just because she was not influential enough? Mukhtar Mai’s decade-long battle for justice deters many from reporting crimes simply because their country puts the accountability onus on the frail shoulders of its victims!

Khadija has repeatedly noted how her fight is for the sake of all women in Pakistan. However, for the sake of her own wellness, it is sincerely hoped that Supreme Court once again steps in the ring. Its previous suo motu had restored public confidence in an institution notorious for its gender biases. Let’s just pray this time, the system is forced to break all its shackles once and for all! *