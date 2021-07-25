TV actor Kushal Tandon suffers Rs 25 lakh loss

TV actor Kushal Tandon recently opened up on the huge losses he suffered after Mumbai rains wreaked havoc on his restaurant ‘Arbour 28’ in a conversation with a leading daily. A few days ago, he had also posted pictures of the damage caused by strong winds and continuous rain on his Instagram story. In his latest interview, he spoke about the financial setback he faced due to the heavy monsoon. When asked about the exact figures in damages, he told ETimes, “Difficult to say but somewhere in the vicinity of Rs 20-25 lakh approximately.” In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Thanku mumbai rains for doin this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, jus do it, you did it too. On brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured.” Speaking about the next step forward and his plan for repairs, he said, “It was made with lots of love. I had called people from France to get a special cloth material to do it. It’s a 6,000 sq feet place. So, of course, it won’t be easy. But I am not going to wait. I’ll get it rectified soonest.”













