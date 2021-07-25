Sanjana Sanghi remembers late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s iconic romantic drama ‘Dil Bechara’ turned a year old. On this special occasion, the actress took to Instagram to look back on the film, recall memories and thank fans for their unrelenting support. She wrote about the endless love fans gave her and Sushant as they brought alive characters from John Green’s novel in the Indian adaptation of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’.

Sanjana wrote in her Instagram post, “A year ago today, upon the eve of my debut film Dil Bechara release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal.”

“Each of your letters, your sketches, your remembering every dialogue, remembering every scene, and celebrating every milestone has made this tough journey that has been ridden with loss become a little more bright & sparkly. Thank you, for taking care of our film and celebrating it in ways we couldn’t ever even dream of. It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I’d read an endless number of times as a teenager.