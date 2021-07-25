AJK election voting ends, unofficial results begin to flow in

MUZAFFARABAD: Polling for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has concluded, and vote counting is now ongoing.

A huge number of unofficial and unverified results for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly seats have been obtained, with more on the way.

The polling began at 8 a.m. and lasted until 5 p.m., with no breaks. To guarantee peaceful election, about 40 thousand security personnel, including PAK Army, FC, Rangers, and Police, were deployed.

In the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ahead on 10 seats, according to unofficial results.

The following are the unofficial results of the AJK elections in 2021:

LA-2 Mirpur unofficial results

PTI’s Zafar Anwar is in the lead with 136 votes. PPP’s Qasim Majeed is in second place with 87 votes.

LA-3 Mirpur III unofficial results

PTI’s Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry is leading with 1539 votes while PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed is in second place with 1479 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.

LA-14 Bagh-I unofficial results

The former prime minister and head of the Muslim Conference’s Sardar Ateeq Ahmed Khan is in the lead with 780 votes while the PML-N candidate is behind with 3017 votes.

LA-17 Bagh unofficial results

PPP’s Mumtaz Rathore: 353 votes

PML-N’s Chaudhry Aziz: 305 votes

PTI’s Amir Nazeer: 91 votes

LA-21 Poonch unofficial results

An unofficial count of votes from LA-21 Poonch shows PPP in the lead and PTI in second place.

LA-15 Bagh II unofficial results

PTI’s Sardar Tanvir Ilyas is leading with 630 votes, whereas PPP’s Sardar Ziaul Haq is in second place with 328 votes.

LA-28 Muzaffarabad unofficial results

Unofficial results PTI candidate Chaudhry Shehzad is in the lead in this constituency with 226 votes while PML-N’s Murtaza Gillani is behind with 50 votes.

LA-40 Kashmir Valley-I unofficial results

As per unofficial results, PPP candidate Amir Abdul Ghaffar leading with 238 votes and PTI is behind with 111 votes.

LA-42 Kashmir Valley-III unofficial results

Unofficial results show Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Asim Sharif is leading with 221 votes while PML-N’s Shaukat Ali Shah is behind with 87 votes.

LA-43 Kashmir Valley-IV unofficial results of all polling stations

PTI candidate Javed Butt defeated PML-N’s Naseema Khatoon and emerged victorious with 774 votes. Naseema Khatoon bagged 720 votes.

LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V unofficial results

PML-N’s Mohammad Raza Qadri leading with 402 votes. PML-N’s Naseema Khatoon Wani is in the second position, as per unofficial results.

In the AJK elections of 2021, a total of 32 political parties and hundreds of independent candidates are fighting for seats in all 45 electoral constituencies, including 33 in AJK districts and 12 for Jammu and Kashmir refugees living in Pakistan.

Five seats are allocated for women, while one each for abroad Kashmiris, technocrats, and religious experts make up the remaining eight seats.