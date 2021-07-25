48th STP Officers (PAAS) training at Performance Audit Wing concludes

LAHORE: The first-ever two days orientation module on Performance Audit for Probationary officers of (PA&AS) was successfully conducted by the Directorate General Performance Audit Wing, Lahore under the umbrella of the Auditor General of Pakistan. This course was attended by 17 Probationary officers from 48th STP. Director-General PAW Sami Ullah Teepu in his address highlighted the importance of Performances audit within particular reference to the expectation of stakeholders from the audit. He stressed that in this new challenging environment the responsibility of auditors has increased manifold.

This new course was specially designed for the trainee officers to enable them to have an overview of the performance auditing. The training module was well planned & it comprehensively covered all the important areas of Performance auditing. The purpose of the course was to highlight the concepts of economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in the public sector.

Performance Auditing provides a basis for the improvement of public sector management. Quality of results has also increased with the introduction of new processes for reporting on the performance of a department/organization and provides more adequate results on accountability. Performance Auditing leads to a better understanding of public administration. It helps in developing a systematic vision and enables the stakeholders (members of Parliament, public, donors, etc.) to have a broad-based picture of the performance of the department/organization. The concept of the thematic audit was also shared with the participants which is a paradigm shift in the DAGP. It involves issues related to public service delivery, governance structure, policy measures, implementation, monitoring, and controls.

The participants duly appreciated the overall conduct of course as it was a very encouraging, interactive, and informative experience for them. They also requested to arrange more such courses in future covering the new ideas and concepts.