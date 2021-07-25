Nationwide positivity ratio rises to 6.3% as coronavirus death toll surges past 23,000

In the previous 24 hours, 45 individuals have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, bringing Pakistan’s total death toll to over 23,000, according to statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

According to the NCOC, 44,579 coronavirus tests were performed across the country in the previous 24 hours, with 2,819 of them showing a positive result. As a result, Pakistan’s coronavirus positive rate has risen to 6.3 percent.

On the other hand, the 45 new deaths mean that the nationwide death toll stands at 23,016.

The total number of recovered patients in Pakistan stands at 925,958 and the number of active cases is at 55,720.

The Sindh government said on Friday that coronavirus limitations will be reinstated in the province beginning Monday, after the province’s positive rate reached 10%.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Task Force when the decision was made.

General businesses, shopping malls, shops, and department stores will only be permitted to open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a home department notification. This restriction does not apply to stand-alone grocery stores, milk shops, bakeries, fruit and vegetable sellers, or pharmacies.

All activities and gatherings, including weddings and similar functions, are now “completely prohibited” by the province administration, whether performed indoors or outside.

Restaurants will only be permitted to provide takeout until 10 p.m. and delivery until midnight, according to the authorities, who have also prohibited indoor and outdoor eating.