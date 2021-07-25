US stocks end volatile week at records, European shares also rise

US and European stocks enjoyed a banner Friday to close out a volatile week, helped by the Eurozone’s economic recovery and anticipation of more blowout US earnings next week after this week’s positive round of results. All three major US indices closed at record highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average surging 0.7 percent to finish above 35,000 points for the first time. The records marked a sharp reversal from the sentiment at the start of the week, when the Dow suffered its worst session of 2021 amid worries over rising infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.













