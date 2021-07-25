Total Project Solution, BankIslami sign MoU to offer home financing

Total Project Solution and BankIslami Pakistan Limited have entered into a MoU for offering Shariah Compliant Home Financing facility to the customers of Sohni Saiban housing Project.

This arrangement will allow customers to make flexible payments plan with minimum 30% payable of property value & start living in an apartment and remaining 70% home financing at special rates for up to 25 years.

Total project Solution has successfully delivered 18 projects in past and now presents Sohni Saiban with all modern amenities under one roof located at prime location of Scheme 33, Karachi. The project has been dully approved by all relevant authorities.

This agreement was signed in MoU ceremony in presence of Mr. Zuhair Naqvi (CEO), Mr. Muhammad Ibrahim (CFO) and Mr. Muhammad MashkoorAlam (Head of Construction) from Total Project Solution and Mr. Bilal Fiaz – Group Head Consumer Banking, Mr. Muhammad HarisMunawar – Head of Investment Banking and Mr. Wise Ur Rehman – Head of Mortgages from BankIslami Pakistan Limited.