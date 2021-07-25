Camp for 32 Under-19 players to begin in Karachi from July 29

KARACHI: A total of 32 Under-19 players from across the country will take part in an eight-week long training camp that begins at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre at the National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday (July 29). The 32 probables include all 17 members of the Pakistan Under-19 squad that was chosen for the April tour of Bangladesh that had to be postponed days before the team’s departure due to rise of Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh. The camp will be conducted in the supervision of Under-19 and Shaheen’s Head Coach Ijaz Ahmed along with the Under-19 support staff. The camp will not only provide extensive practice, training and scenario-based match practice to the Pakistan Under-19 squad for next year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (West Indies, January 2021) but it will also provide valuable exposure to the rest of the probables in a High Performance camp environment.

Besides cricket and fitness drills, the camp will also focus on grooming the players in various other life aspects that will be critical in their growth as cricketers and as potential Pakistan stars of the future. Meanwhile, the 32 players and support staff will undergo Covid-19 tests in their respective home towns before assembling in Karachi, the group will be retested at the Hanif Mohammad HPC upon their arrival. During the camp, strict Covid-19 SOPs will be followed.

Chairman of the Junior Selection Committee Saleem Jaffer said: “This is an extensive eight-week camp which will provide great exposure to the 32 players who are the future of Pakistan’s men’s cricket. We have a quality coaching staff that will look after the players, our aim is to provide the Pakistan probables for next year’s ICC U19 World Cup, the best possible practice and training ahead of the big event. The 32 players have been selected from across the country based on their performances, potential and future. The camp provides an ideal opportunity for them to showcase their talent and mettle and learn as much as they can about the needs and requirements for becoming a world class cricketer that can serve the country for a long time.”

Camp probables:

Batters: Abbas Ali (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdul Faseeh (Northern), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Balochistan), Aun Shehzad (Southern Punjab), Fahad Munir (Central Punjab), Maaz Sadaqat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Irfan Niazi (Central Punjab), Mohammad Shehzad (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Waqas (Central Punjab), Mubashir Ali (Southern Punjab), Qasim Akram (Central Punjab) and Rizwan Mehmood (Sindh).

Fast bowlers: Ahmed Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Asim Ali (Sindh), Aurangzeb (Balochistan), Awais Abbas (Southern Punjab), Muneeb Wasif (Central Punjab), Tahir Hussain (Southern Punjab) and Zeeshan Zameer (Sindh).

Spinners: Aaliyan Mehmood (Sindh), Adil Meo (Sindh), Ali Asfand (Central Punjab), Arham Nawab (Central Punjab), Faisal Akram (Southern Punjab), Ismail Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mehran Mumtaz (Northern), Talha Ahsan (Sindh), Zeeshan Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) – additional player.

Wicketkeepers: Ghazi Ghori (Sindh), Haseebullah (Balochistan), Raza-ul-Mustafa (Northern), Salman Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Players Support Personnel: Ijaz Ahmed (head coach), Imranullah (trainer), Rao Iftikhar (bowling coach), Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach), Hafiz Naeem (physiotherapist), Faisal Rai (analyst).