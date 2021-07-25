‘MasterChef US’ runner-up wants to open a restaurant in Karachi

Leslie Gilliams, the second runner-up of Masterchef US’ fifth season, has expressed his wish to open a restaurant in Karachi.

An Instagram user, calling the chef a legend, said he wished to invite him to open a flagship restaurant in the city.

“I’m thinking of starting a go fund me page so I can open up a restaurant in Karachi Pakistan,” he replied. “I have a lot of fans in Bangladesh and in Karachi, Pakistan. Who wants to be the first to donate?”

Leslie, known for his frank and outspoken attitude, proved himself to be a strong competitor during his time on the reality cooking show.

He managed to survive six elimination challenges. He has won the mystery box and elimination test once each.