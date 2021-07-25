Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ‘married for five years’

Fans have always pegged Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari to get married or at least engaged sometime in the near future.

While wedding rumours have been rife the Toxic singer did not address the talks and instead her man had a hilarious response to fire back.

Speaking to TMZ, the actor said he and the singer have been married for the past five years and even have twins.

“People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years. You know, we secretly got married in Hawaii. And we have twins.”