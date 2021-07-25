‘Hungama 2’ — netizens watch Shilpa Shetty starrer, call it ‘highly disappointing’

Netizens watched Shilpa Shetty starrer Hungama 2 this weekend and were expecting it to be a laugh riot. Their sky-high hopes fell flat and some are now calling it ‘highly disappointing’. Hungama 2 is directed by Priyadarshan. The film is based on Priyadarshan’s 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram and happens to be a sequel to the 2003 film Hungama. The movie stars Meezan, who made his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions ‘Malaal’. It has been jointly produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash. Hungama 2 premiered on July 23, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar.













