PTI govt a complete failure on int’l front: Maryam

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that it is the very essence of diplomacy to talk to everyone, listen to their point of view and convey one’s own message across.

Maryam Nawaz was responding to comments regarding the meeting of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi in London.

In a tweet on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz said, “Meeting everyone is something this (PTI) government doesn’t comprehend and hence is a complete failure on the international front.”