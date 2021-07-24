PM urges nation to participate in tree plantation drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday has once again urged the nation to fully participate in the government’s monsoon tree plantation drive, turning Pakistan into a green country.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister posted a combo of pictures in which he was seen planting a pine tree in Nathiagali. “Planting pine trees in Nathiagali as part of our monsoon tree plantation campaign. I want our whole nation to participate in the greening of Pakistan,” the prime minister posted. In his previous tweets, on different occasions, the prime minister had been consistently motivating the people to actively take part in the country’s biggest tree plantation campaign. He also made references to the monsoon tree plantation drive in the country under his government’s ambitious Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme and Green and Clean Pakistan initiative.

“I want all Pakistanis, especially our youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do,” the premier had said in one of his previous posts on the popular social media platform. “And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive – the biggest in Pakistan’s history,” he further added in a related tweet.