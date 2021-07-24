Gwadar imposes two-week lockdown

The district administration of Gwadar has imposed a two-week lockdown in the city. During the lockdown, all markets, hotels, and restaurants will remain closed, along with fish markets. Only vaccinated fishermen would be allowed to go hunting, the administration said. The notification said that some shops will remain open to ensure people have access to necessary items. This includes grocery shops, meat shops, bakeries, and takeaways in restaurants. All parks, grounds, and tourist spots will remain closed too. However, the administration has banned the entry of all visitors, tourists, and members of the Tablighi Jamaat for the next 15 days.













