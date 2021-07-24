Special Covid vaccination drive from July 26

The Punjab government has decided to launch a special drive to vaccinate a maximum number of citizens in five major cities – Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala – from July 26 to August 10.

According to a statement issued by the CM House, the inoculation campaign will be started on the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The CM directed that the campaign should be started to vaccinate as many citizens as possible. During this special campaign, mobile teams will visit markets and bazaars to vaccinate the shopkeepers as well as citizens.

The patients visiting hospitals and their attendants will also be vaccinated, read the handout. He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to play an active role in the success of the campaign. He added that he will personally monitor this campaign.

He said that with the grace of Allah Almighty and the night efforts of the concerned departments as well as with the cooperation of the citizens, the government will achieve its target of vaccination.

Buzdar said that vaccination is necessary to stop the spread of the fourth wave of the coronavirus.

‘KASHMIR WILL VOTE PTI’: In a separate statement, Buzdar said that the well-aware and sensible people of Azad Kashmir will give their decision in favor of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf today. “Opposition parties have done nothing for the Kashmiri people,” he said, adding that those who looted the country and the nation will meet failure in Azad Kashmir as well.

The CM said that these elements have never spoken openly on the Kashmir issue and always safeguard their vested interests. Buzdar said that Kashmiris will not be hoodwinked by the opposition and will make the PTI candidates successful, adding that election security deposits of those who are promoting Modi’s narrative will be confiscated. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised his voice against the Indian oppression of Kashmiris. The Kashmiri people are fully aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir dispute at the international level as he is the “real advocate of the Kashmiri people”.

SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT AND SECURITY ON EID: Buzdar also congratulated the district administrations and solid waste management companies for making best sanitation arrangements across Punjab on Eid. He said that everyone worked as a team for a clean Punjab. He said that solid waste management companies and administration performed their duties with dedication and hard work. He said that the performance of the concerned agencies for ensuring sanitation arrangements in Punjab was commendable. “The whole team performed their duties vibrantly and wholeheartedly to maintain cleanliness and keep the environment clean,” he added. Usman Buzdar said that although the sanitation arrangements in the cities were good, there was more need for improvement.

The chief minister also expressed satisfaction over the best security arrangements in the province for the protection of life and property of the people on Eid and commended the administrative and police officers and lauded the performance of the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order. The chief minister said that those who sacrifice their own happiness for the comfort and happiness of others deserve all the applause.

Buzdar said officers and personnel of the police and administration performed their duties with dedication and determination. He said that the efforts of police, administration, and concerned agencies in providing a peaceful environment were praiseworthy.

Foolproof arrangements were made to ensure for safeguarding the life and property of the people so that they could celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in a peaceful atmosphere. He said that the police and administration in Punjab performed their obligations as teamwork. We have to work with the same zeal to ensure peace in the future as well.