AJK polls: 9,631 voters to vote for two seats in Lahore

The Election Commission has completed all arrangements for polling on two seats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Lahore for the constituencies LA-XXXIV-Jammu-1 and LA-XLI-Kashmir Valley-II.

According to a spokesperson for the Election Commission, 25 polling stations have been established in Lahore for the two seats of the AJK assembly where a total of 9,631 voters would exercise their right to vote. The total number of voters registered in the Valley-II constituency is 5,000 altogether including 2,707 males and 2,293 females. The voters from Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib would also cast their votes for the Valley-II seat.

The total number of voters registered in the Jammu-1 constituency is 4,631 collectively, including 2,499 male and 2,132 female voters. The election campaign for the AJK general election would end at midnight on July 24, and polling would be held on Sunday. Lahore District Election Commissioner Tauqeer Ahmed issued the election material for polling stations on Saturday, which would be shifted to polling stations under the supervision of police and the returning officer.

Overall 3.2 million voters are exercising their right to vote to elect members of the AJK Legislative Assembly for a period of five years. According to the data provided by the Election Commission, 32 political parties are participating in the elections and hundreds of independent candidates are also contesting in all 45 electoral constituencies, including 33 in AJK districts and 12 specified for Kashmiris settled in various parts of Pakistan. For the constituency LA-XXXIV-Jammu-1, 14 candidates including Bilal Mukhtar Butt (Laptop), Javed Iqbal (Car), Ch Abdul Qadeer Chohan (Fan), Raja Zaheer Ahmad (Umbrella), Riaz Ahmad (Bat), Zahid Iqbal (Arrow), Sardar Karam Dad Khan (Ladder), Suleman Ali (Bear), Shah Abdul Latif Faisal (Dolphin), Abdul Rasheed Mirza (Elephant), Fazl-ur-Rehman (Crane ), Muhammad Tahir Khokhar (Bulb), Muhammad Ajaib (Horse) and Nasir Hussain Dar (Tiger) are contesting the election.