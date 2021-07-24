Noor Mukadam murder: Court grants physical remand of suspect

A local court on Saturday granted two days’ physical remand of Noor Mukadam’s murder accused Zahir Jaffer to police.

Duty Magistrate Sohaib Bilal Ranjha announced the verdict pertaining to the police’s plea for an extension in the physical remand of the accused. “Who is the investigation officer of the case,” the magistrate questioned.

“We have recovered the murder weapon pistol, iron punch, cigarette and the blood sample,” state prosecutor Sajid Cheema told the court. “Still we have to recover clothes of the victim and mobile phones of the accused and the victim,” the prosecutor further said.

Senior lawyer Shah Khawar informed the court that he was representing the complainant. ” It is necessary to recover the mobile phone,” the lawyer said.

The post-mortem report of Noor Mukadam, daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was released on Friday, stating that she was beheaded after being murdered in Islamabad. The report revealed that she had assault marks on her body and was slaughtered.

Noor, 27, was murdered in the federal capital on Tuesday in the city’s F-7 area, according to police. The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.

Noor Mukadam, daughter of a former diplomat, was beheaded after the murder, the post mortem report had confirmed. The report obtained by the police on Friday revealed that the victim had assault marks on her body and was stabbed several times before getting slaughtered.