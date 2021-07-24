Eating too much meat may cause heart, stomach issues

A senior cardiologist on Saturday advised citizens to eat only 100 grams of meat in a day to avoid any stomach problem.

People particularly heart and hepatitis patients, should eat the meat of sacrificial animals carefully, otherwise, it could prove harmful, Heart specialist Dr Azhar Kayani while talking to a private news channel warned.

He said sacrificial animals’ meat should not be preserved for long, saying it could cause infectious diseases, affecting lungs, stomach, heart blood circulation and high fever.

The physician explained that the excessive use of salt and chilies’ could also increase acidity in the stomach which is dangerous for those having problems of regurgitation, ulcers in the stomach, and small intestines.

The consumption of cola drinks with spicy food or red meat could do more harm to the health of individuals, particularly carrying certain disease, he added.

He said various parts of the meat are rich in cholesterol which should be avoided by those having high cholesterol levels. Citizens should well cook to avoid any stomach problems, he said.

Use plenty of lemon water during and after eating meat as excessive lemon water and green tea could help the proper functioning of the digestive system.

Dr Kayani said the people particularly those suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and hepatitis, should carefully use the meat.