‘Enemies of Pakistan’ friends of Nawaz, claims Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said sending Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was dangerous as such people became helpful in international conspiracies.

In a tweet, he said meeting of Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif with Hamdullah Mohib, the biggest ally of Indian intelligence agency RAW in Afghanistan was a major manifestation of that kind of activity.

He said that Modi, Mohib, and Amrullah Saleh, enemies of Pakistan, were friends of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had the ‘honour’ to have two of its members, Daniel Aziz and Talal Chaudhry disqualified for use of vulgar and indecent language.

In a tweet, he said that Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had not even reached closer to the level of the indecency of PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, Rohail Asghar, Maryam Safdar and Javed Abbasi. He said that it takes two to clap.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain tagged a tweet from PTI twitter handle which said that Abid Sher Ali abused a Pakistani woman in front of children of his own family in London but Maryam Safdar defended him.

But when Ali Amin Gandapur exposed their corruption, the PML-N started talking about ethics and started playing the woman card.