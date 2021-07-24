PNS Zulfiqar to take part in Russia Navy Day parade

Pakistan Navy ship PNS Zulfiqar has reached Russia as part of its overseas deployment and participated in a bilateral naval exercise.

The spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said that on arrival at the Russian port of Saint Petersburg, the host navy and Pakistani diplomatic officials received the ship.

Senior naval officials, diplomats, local dignitaries, and the Pakistani community were also present on the occasion.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said that the audience was briefed on the role of the Pakistan Navy in maritime security in the region, adding that PNS Zulfiqar would also participate in Russia’s Navy Day parade.

The spokesman said that the visit of the Pakistani ship would further enhance bilateral maritime cooperation.

Earlier on July 15, a Pakistan navy ship visited Portsmouth, UK as part of its overseas deployment.