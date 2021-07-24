Seven still missing as boat capsized in Chiniot river

Rescue teams have managed to recover four members of the same family on Saturday, whose boat had capsized in Chenab river near a bridge in Chiniot on Friday.

Initially, there were reports that 12 members of the two families had gone missing in the incident.

Operation In-charge Qaiser Shah told the media that body of a woman had been retrieved so far, while a search for the bodies of seven others was underway.

Tehsildar Chaudhry Ashraf, on the other hand, said although boating in the river was banned, the family managed to dodge the authorities by entering the river through a secret route.

According to details, 12 people belonging to two families were enjoying boating in the Chenab river when the boat suddenly capsized in the middle of the river.

After receiving information, local divers reached the spot and began a search operation.