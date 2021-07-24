Afghan NSA ‘conveys Modi’s message’ to Nawaz, says Gill

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Saturday questioned the motive behind a meeting between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib, who had previously made negative remarks about Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, Gill said that Sharif had met with the Afghan official in London to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Calling the meeting confirmation of Nawaz Sharif’s agenda, he further claimed that sources had revealed that Mohib had conveyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the former PM.

He shared that the meeting was aimed at creating a controversy around elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“They will be trying to create a situation where a comparison could be drawn between elections in AJK and occupied territory,” he said, adding it was that very agenda that led to a meeting between the two sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that the electioneering in AJK has come to an end at midnight of July 24, with polling to be held in the region on Sunday (July 25).