Religious harmony must be ensured in Muharram: Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has urged the followers of different religions and sects to respect the religious beliefs, opinions and ideologies of each other in Muharram.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Saturday, he said that the sanctity of any religion or sect must not be disgraced, adding that no one had the right to call others infidels.

He said that all citizens living in Pakistan had the right to live according to their religion and religious beliefs.

To a question, he said that the armed struggle against the government, the army and the security agencies was unacceptable. He made it clear that only the government had the authority to wage jihad and armed struggle against any entity.

Ashrafi said a message of peace and order in Pakistan would be conveyed to the people during the holy month of Muharram. He also announced that delegations of the Muttahida Ulema Board would visit different districts from July 27.

He said that Kashmir was the lifeline for Pakistan and no one could betray it, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the issue before the whole world. Ashrafi stressed that the Kashmir issue must be resolved under the relevant UN resolutions. “I would urge political leaders not to talk about Kashmir in a way that makes the enemy happy,” he said, adding that some politicians were unnecessarily trying to make the issue controversial.

Regarding Afghanistan, he said a unified policy on the issue was the need of the hour. Kashmir and Afghanistan were common issues, he said, adding that these should not be made controversial at all.