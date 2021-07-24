SC judge Isa, wife test positive for COVID-19

Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa have tested positive for COVID-19. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has confirmed it in a handout issued on Saturday by the deputy registrar of the apex court. Justice Isa and his wife have quarantined themselves at their home. It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has also undergone COVID tests previously, but he had tested negative for the virus every time. Justice Gulzar and his family tested negative on April 14 after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the SC’s employees tested positive for the infection. According to a handout issued from the apex court at that time, coronavirus symptoms were found in one of the naib qasid of the top court and was put in quarantine. “During his first test, the reports highlighted some suspicions of the virus symptoms to which he underwent another test,” it said, adding that the second test confirmed that the court employee was affected by COVID-19. Justice Gulzar, his family and a secretary also underwent the tests, and all of them have tested negative for the virus, the handout released from the SC said.













