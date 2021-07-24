Haleem asks PPP to stop dreaming about winning AJK polls

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday lashed out at the rulers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the province for their alleged failure to remove the sacrificial animals’ waste in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

He also asked PPP to stop daydreaming about winning the general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The central vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Adil House. Haleem said that the recent Gallup Survey should be an eye-opener for the opponents of PTI, which showed that 67 per cent of people of AJK had supported Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI leader maintained that the people of both sides of Kashmir knew who had stood for them in their struggle for freedom amid incessant brutalities being unleashed on their brothers in the occupied parts of the valley.

Haleem said that recent moves by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PPP leadership during the elections campaign had exposed their ulterior motives.

“Both PPP and PML-N wanted to please their friends in India by issuing the statements against the very sovereignty of the country,” he said, claiming that looted money was being used to buy the votes of the people of Kashmir.

Haleem said that during his visit to Larkana on Friday, he saw the heaps of garbage and animal waste all around, and people were in deep trouble due to poor and damaged infrastructure. “It was a matter of shame as the people, who could not even provide proper drainage system in a city like Larkana, were claiming to bring reforms in Kashmir and other provinces if voted into power,” he added.

He urged the leaders of PPP and PML-N to desist from the dirty politics and said the days of the PPP government in Sindh are numbered. He said that PM Khan would hold public gatherings in several districts of Sindh this August. “Notables and those with stainless political careers are likely to join PTI during the expected visit of the premier in Sindh,” he added.

Haleem alleged that high-ups of the Sindh government were least interested to launch the operation against the bandits and outlaws, even though Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had assured them of full support to purge the troubled areas of the hardened criminals.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that the authorities that were in charge of disposing of the animal waste were nowhere to be seen and waste had been left to rot, which according to him, had created hazardous conditions for the people in various localities of Karachi and other towns of the province. He said that he was ready to take the PPP ministers and advisors like Murtaza Wahab and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to several localities of Karachi where animal waste was left to rot.

“They (leaders) are only busy in photo sessions, while people have been left to suffer due to deteriorating situations created by waste, garbage and dirt,” he added.

Haleem said that in case of the predicted monsoon rain within the next few days, the situation in Karachi might turn chaotic and warned the officials to remove the waste of sacrificial animals as soon as possible to avoid the outbreak of any viral infection.