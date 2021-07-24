PMT blast death toll reaches six

The death toll in a pole-mounted transformer explosion in Unit 8, Latifabad had reached six after the death of a 12-year-old in the wee hours of Saturday. The dead body was brought to Hyderabad from a hospital in Karachi for burial. The enraged family and residents of Latifabad Unit 8 allegedly attacked the Sub Division Rizvi office of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO). They demanded the arrest of the HESCO’s officers and staff responsible for fixing the defected PMT, which exploded during the installation, leaving at least 22 people injured, with five of them dying in around 12 hours after the blast. The HESCO has approached the police for the registration of an FIR against the people who assaulted the company’s office.













