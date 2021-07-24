Foolproof security for Chinese nationals in Lahore

Superintendent of Police (SP) Model Town Dost Muhammad chaired a meeting with Chinese focal persons, sector-wise branch in-charges and other relevant officers here on Saturday to review the security of the Chinese national living in Lahore. The SP ordered for ensuring foolproof security of the Chinese nationals and enhancing the security of their residences. He asked the focal persons to brief the Chinese nationals about the country’s law and order situation as well as the security measures taken by the police in this regard. He added that focal persons were bound to provide Chinese nationals’ movement and visit schedules to the police department.













