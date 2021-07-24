Shah Mehmood to visit China on Chinese FM’s special invitation

On the invitation of the State Councilor and Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit China from 23-24 July 2021. The Foreign Minister will be accompanied by senior officials. The visit is part of the high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

During the visit, both sides will inter alia discuss further deepening of bilateral relations, focus on cooperation in the high quality development under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defence and security cooperation, Covid-19 vaccines, counter-terrorism and regional and international issues of mutual interest. The visit will play an important role in further strengthening Pakistan-China “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” and will expand strategic communication and coordination with China on a range of issues.

This year, Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. More than 100 celebratory events have been planned of which over 60 events have already been held so far. These celebrations have immensely contributed to injecting a fresh vigour and warmth in the traditional friendship.

Pakistan and China are the closest friends and staunch partners. The time-tested Pakistan-China relationship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests. Both sides are fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.