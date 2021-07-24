ECP issues notice to Maryam Nawaz over PP-38 Sialkot by-election

SIALKOT: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued an advance warning to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz over her visit to PP-38 Sialkot constituency on Saturday.

Maryam Nawaz has been warned by the ECP to avoid campaigning for Azad Jammu and Kashmir during her visit to the PP-38 Sialkot seat in connection with by-elections scheduled for July 28.

Maryam Nawaz will travel to Sialkot today to speak to a crowd in the PP-38 Sialkot constituency.

The PP-38 by-election is set for July 28, while polling for the AJK Legislative Assembly’s LA-36, which includes Kashmiri immigrants from Jammu residing in Sialkot tehsil, is set for July 25, a day after Maryam Nawaz’s visit to Sialkot.

On July 28, a by-election for the PP-38 Sialkot seat will be held to fill the vacancy left by the death of PML-N MPA Khush Akhtar Subhani.

The PML-N had handed an electoral ticket to the dead lawmaker’s younger brother, former MPA Tariq Subhani, while the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had given it to Qaiser Iqbal (PTI).