PCB, franchisees agree to start PSL-7 from January 2021

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League franchises have decided to conduct the league’s seventh season in January and February of the next year.

The news was revealed at a virtual conference between PCB executives and all six franchise owners on Friday, according to a statement released by the PCB.

During the discussion, the two parties also addressed a path ahead for the new commercial rights cycle, as well as a framework for evaluating and selling rights.

Among those in attendance were PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, PSL Senior General Manager Operations Usman Wahla, Karachi Kings’ Salman Iqbal, Lahore Qalandars’ Sameen Rana, Multan Sultans’ Haider Azhar, and others.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the PSL’s 7th season would begin in Karachi, with the league set to begin in the first week of January 2021.

The conference agreed that 17 matches will be held in each of Karachi and Lahore.

The cricket authorities were having difficulty staging the seventh edition after the PSL-6 was hampered by COVID-19 and was postponed in March due to player and official misconduct.

Later, the PCB planned to hold the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi, although this was postponed many times owing to limitations and logistical problems.