US announces additional 3 million doses of Moderna

As Covid-19 cases rise in Pakistan due to the delta variant, the United States has announced to send 3 million more doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

The doses sent through COVAX, the United Nations vaccine-sharing mechanism, are in addition to the 2.5 million doses of Moderna already received by Pakistan earlier in this month.

The vaccine doses will arrive in the country by Saturday.

Pakistan has deeply appreciated the announcement by the White House to ship 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan through COVAX.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said these vaccines will give a boost to the ongoing vaccination drive in Pakistan.

“This considerate gesture is part of the continued assistance that the U.S. has provided to Pakistan to support our Covid relief and prevention efforts,” he said in a statement released by Foreign Office.

“The Govt. and the people of Pakistan deeply appreciate the announcement by the White House to ship 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Pakistan through COVAX. We look forward to our continued cooperation with the US in our fight against the pandemic” tweeted the spokesperson of MoFA.

On a first-come, first-served basis, the doses will be given to overseas Pakistanis and people suffering from chronic diseases.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Astrazeneca vaccines were also provided by Covax, with 100,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1,238,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine.