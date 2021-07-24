PTI govt fails to deliver on international front: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday has stated that it is the very basic value of diplomacy to talk to everyone, listen to their point of view and convey one’s own message across.

Maryam Nawaz in a meeting, was responding to comments regarding the one-on-one meeting of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib and State Minister for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi in London.

In a tweet uploaded on Saturday, Maryam Nawaz said “Meeting everyone is something this (PTI) government doesn’t comprehend and hence is a complete failure on the international front.”