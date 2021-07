LAHORE: The Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, stated on Saturday that if PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif decides to return to Pakistan, a special plane will be dispatched to London.

While addressing a news conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed said he is confident that PTI will triumph in the Azad Kashmir elections.

“I will announce the PTI victory from Lal Haveli tomorrow,” he added.

He claimed that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will ruin the party’s politics and said that she has no control.