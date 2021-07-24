PM deviating from Pakistan’s historical, constitutional position by proposing referendum: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal to hold a referendum on Kashmir to determine whether Kashmiris want to live with Pakistan or as an independent nation.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, in a statement released today, slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, saying he is deviating from Pakistan’s historical and constitutional position by proposing a referendum.

“The entire nation rejects anything other than Pakistan’s historic position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and UN Security Council resolutions,” Shehbaz said in a hard-hitting response to PM Khan’s statement given during AJK rallies.

The Prime Minister promised the people of Kashmir that his government would hold a referendum in which they could choose whether to join Pakistan or become an independent state while speaking at an election rally in Tarar Khal on Friday.

“I want to make it clear now that in 1948, there were two United Nations Security Council resolutions which granted the people of Kashmir the right to decide their future. According to the UN resolutions, the people have to decide whether they want to join Hindustan or Pakistan,” the premier had said.

“I want to clarify to all of you today. InshaAllah, a day will come, when all the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir will not be wasted. God will grant you that right. There will be a referendum, InshaAllah,” said the PM.

Imran Niazi’s statement, according to Shehbaz, has proven the concerns that have already been brought to the nation’s attention with the Indian measures of August 5, 2019.

“The Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be decided according to a transparent and independent plebiscite held under the auspices of the United Nations and this is the position of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir.”

Imposing a solution on Kashmiris without their consent and consultation, according to the PML-N president, is tantamount to aiding India and betraying the Kashmir cause.