Sarah Shahi calls onscreen pair, boyfriend Adam Demos her ‘soul’

Sarah Shahi, on Saturday, called her onscreen pair and boyfriend Adam Demos her soul.

Taking it to the Instagram, the actress of trending Netflix series expressed her affection for the co-star.

Alongside sharing a smiling photograph of Adam, she stated, “This man is my f–king soul.

In response to this, the Adam also reciprocated the same level of affection for the versatile actress.

“Sarah’s loved-up post comes after Adam himself shared a photo of her and called her his queen.

He said, “My [crown emoji]. You make my heart skip a beat.”