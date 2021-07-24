Covid positivity ratio drops to 4.89, with 1,841 positive cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus numbers improved slightly on Saturday morning, with a decrease in daily cases and death counts.

The positivity rate has also dropped to 4.89 percent.

At least 32 more people died from the coronavirus on Friday, according to the latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on its official web portal.

The total death tally is 22,971.

In the last 24 hours, at least 37,636 coronavirus tests were performed across the country, with 1,841 of them coming back positive.

Furthermore, 924,782 people have recovered from the virus so far in the country, while the number of active cases stands at 54,122 as of this morning.

According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 363,101. In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 352,153, in Balochistan 29,451, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 141,495, in Azad Kashmir 22,685, and 7,639 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Sindh government announced a day earlier that coronavirus restrictions will be reinstated in the province beginning Monday, after the province’s positivity rate surpassed 10%.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Task Force when the decision was made.

The Sindh government announced a day earlier that coronavirus restrictions will be reinstated in the province beginning Monday, after the province’s positivity rate surpassed 10%.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of the Provincial Coronavirus Task Force when the decision was made.

General businesses, shopping malls, shops, and department stores will only be allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. according to a home department notification. This rule does not apply to stand-alone grocery stores, milk shops, bakeries, fruit and vegetable vendors, or pharmacies.

All functions and gatherings, including weddings and related functions, are now “completely prohibited” by the provincial government, whether held indoors or outdoors.

Restaurants will only be allowed to offer takeaway until 10 p.m. and delivery until midnight, according to the authorities, who have also banned indoor and outdoor dining.