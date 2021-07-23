Fawad Ch okays digital policy for newspaper websites

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has finalized the digital policy for all newspaper websites, accepting a long-held demand of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

While talking to members of the CPNE to condole the death of Council President Arif Nizami, he said a summary for approval of the policy will be tabled in the cabinet meeting next week.

According to Fawad Chaudhary, along with the national newspapers, the regional and local newspapers will also be granted a separate advertisement quota. Any news site which is activated for more than six months will be considered eligible for the advertisements, he said, adding that such advertisements will be monitored through cyber wing of the ministry.

Principal Information Officer (PIO) Sohail Khan explained that the government will separately issue advertisements to news websites under the new policy, and an amount of Rs 1billion is likely to be set aside for the purpose.

CPNE Senior Vice President Kazam Khan and provincial presidents Arshad Arif and Ayaz Khan expressed their gratitude to Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary for his efforts regarding approval of the digital policy.