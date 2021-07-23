UK will take action against ‘corrupt elements’ like Nawaz: Gill

Advisor to the PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Friday said that the British government has decided to take action against what he called “corrupt elements like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.” In a statement, Gill said that a high level of corruption is one of the major reasons for poverty in poorer countries. These corrupt elements will soon meet their fate, he hoped. Earlier, Gill said that abusive language was the agenda of opposition parties. He said that the opposition was trying to gather Kashmiris to get NRO. But he vowed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not allow anyone to follow corrupt practices.













