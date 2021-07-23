President, PM grieved over death of Arif Nizami

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned journalist Arif Nizami. The president and prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the family to bear the loss with patience. The prime minister on his Twitter handle, posted, “Saddened to learn of the passing of veteran journalist, editor and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go to his family.” The president said that late Nizami’s contributions in the field of journalism would be remembered. The veteran journalist was under treatment at a hospital for the last two weeks after he had suffered a heart attack. Following the attack, he was shifted to an ICU, but he could not recover from it and breathed his last. He was laid to rest at the Miani Sahib Graveyard of Lahore.Nizami had served as a caretaker federal minister in former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso’s cabinet back in 2013. He was also associated with The Nation before he launched his own newspaper Pakistan Today. He was the son of Hameed Nizami, the founder Nawa-i-Waqt Group of newspapers.













