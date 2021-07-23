Bodies of Chinese killed in Dasu bus tragedy flown to China

The bodies of nine Chinese engineers who were killed in Dasu bus tragedy have been sent back to China. Reports said on Friday that Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong were present at the airport when the bodies were flown back to China in a special plane of a Chinese airline. On the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Chinese envoy over the loss of precious lives in the Dasu bus blast. Soon after the incident, China Gezhouba, the company working on the Dasu Hydropower project, had halted its operations and terminated Pakistani staff. However, later the company nullified its decision to terminate Pakistani employees and said that it will resume construction on the hydropower project very soon.













