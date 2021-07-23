Reforms for safe blood transfusion on the cards

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday announced the complete reinvigoration of the Blood Transfusion Authority and Institute of Blood Transfusion Services.

The health minister announced that the administrative control of the blood banks shall be handed over to designated authorities in the respective teaching hospitals within three months.

The minister chaired an important meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. Present in the meeting were Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Amir Jan, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Sarah Aslam Development SH&ME , Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Salman Shahid, Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority (BTA) Dr Shahnaz Akhtar, Professor Javed Chaudhry and officials of the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services. BTA Secretary Dr Shahnaz Akhtar presented progress of the Authority as the Minister reviewed measures to improve performance.

The health minister said, “The Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority and Institute of Blood Transfusion Services will be reconstructed on modern lines and the purpose of new reforms is to ensure improved services for patients. The development of a transparent system of blood transfusion shall be ensured.”

She said all blood banks are functional at 27 DHQs and 134 THQs of Punjab.

In the next three months, all blood banks shall be handed over to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, she said, adding that a committee comprising officials of the P&SH Department and SH&ME Department, vice-chancellors and principals is being constituted for the process.

According to the health minister, legislation is being done against illegal blood banks.

The BTA is registering more and more public and private blood banks, she said in a statement. “Every blood bank is given a licence for one year,” she said, adding that the blood screening will be shifted from ICT to Clia method.

She said steps shall be taken to develop district blood transfusion committees, adding that the Punjab BTA must be provided with all resources and vehicles.

In order to ensure safe transfusion, the blood banks shall be linked with biosafety labs of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, she said, adding that strong coordination between P&SHD and SH&ME Department is key to improved performance of blood banks. SH&ME Department Secretary Amir Jan said, “The Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority may serve as a training institute and all staff must be trained on safe transfusion.”

P&SH Secretary Sarah Aslam said her department shall work in coordination with the SH&ME Department and by enhancing the capacity of the BTA, safe transfusion of blood can be ensured.”