Alvi takes note of COVID SOPs violation

President Dr Arif Alvi, taking serious notice of the violation of coronavirus SOPs during the Eid prayers at Faisal Mosque, has directed the departments concerned to observe strict compliance.

In a letter addressed to the secretary Ministry of Interior with their copies sent to health ministry and the religious affairs ministry, the president expressed displeasure over the violation of SOPs.

“The president of Pakistan has shown displeasure and desired that all concerned departments may be directed to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 SOPs,” reads the letter, shared by the president’s media wing on Friday.

The letter mentioned that during the Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Faisal Mosque on July 21, 2021, the president observed serious violations of COVID-19 SOPs.

“In the wake of the fourth wave of coronavirus, the observance of COVID SOPs has become all the more important to minimise its impact through implementation of stringent measures,” the president wrote in his letter.

He stressed that instructions be issued to the agencies concerned to ensure the implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Alvi also directed that the violators of precautionary measures should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Earlier on Wednesday, the president visited a shelter home in the federal capital, being run by Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, and extended Eid greetings to the residents. Alvi, who was briefed about the facilities made available there, also dined with the residents and inquired about their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Alvi along with Begum Samina Alvi visited Dar-ul-Ehsaas orphanage and exchanged Eid greetings with the children. They also visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire about the health of patients.

During his visit to the orphanage, the president exchanged views with the children and told them that the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was very kind to children and always cared for the orphans. The president observed that only through caring for poor and weak segments of society, the real essence of Riasat-e-Madina could be revived. He stressed upon the children to work hard and take care of each other, besides, developing qualities of speaking truth. For the development of Pakistan, the education and health of its children were of prime importance, he noted. The president was briefed on different arrangements made in the orphanage which were appreciated by him.

Later, the president along with Begum Alvi also paid a visit to PIMS, where he was briefed by the hospital administration. They took a round of different wards and visited the children’s ward to inquire about their health.

The president also talked to different patients and prayed for their early recovery. He said that ailing people should be remembered on the joyous occasion of Eid. Alvi also expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements made in the hospital.