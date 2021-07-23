KP IG assures foolproof security during Muharram

Inspector-General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mauzzam Jah Ansari on Friday said that foolproof security arrangements would be arranged for peaceful observance of Majalis and processions across the province during Muharram.

Talking to a delegation of Tehrik-e-Nafaz Fiqha Jaffaria (TNFJ) who called on him here at his office, the police chief said that being a Muslim he has great affection and love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his family members and he also observe the holy month of Muharram with great reverence.

He said that all available resources would be utilized to provide foolproof security to mourners during Muharram processions and Majalis.

On the occasion, TNFJ Senior Vice President Maulana Malik Ajlal Haider assured the police chief of full cooperation during the holy month of Muharram and hereafter. He said that TNFJ was the only religious organisation of the country which was never banned because it believes that there is no divide among Muslims on the basis of sects, rather the Muharram processions and Majalis are a shared inheritance of Shia and Sunni Muslims.

He requested the police chief to set up a joint cell comprising police officers and all stakeholders well before Muharram to take prompt action in case of any emergency. He also handed over a list of certain banned organisations in the city and urged strict monitoring of their activities. The police chief appreciated the meeting of TNFJ and said it would help police in chalking out a security plan for Muharram.

Later, Fateha was offered for martyrs of police, security forces, and other law enforcing agencies.