CDA lifts 1,700 tonnes of waste during Eid

On the directives of Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad, the civic agency has lifted 1,700 tonnes of waste of around 87,000 sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha from the various location of the federal capital.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) deputed 100 vehicles and more than 2,000 staff to carry out cleanliness duties in the federal capital and dug up 80 pits in 40 locations to dispose of remains of sacrificial animals.

In addition, two emergency cells in G-6/1/4 and the transport section of the sanitation directorate worked day and night at the Fire Headquarters in G-7/4 to carry out the cleanliness operation.

The city was divided into four zones to achieve the desired results. The areas in Zone 1 were F-5, F-6, Blue Area, Saidpur, Bari Imam, Faisal Masjid, E-7, F-7, G-8 and F-8 while F-19, F-11, Golra Sharif, G-8, G-9, G-10 and G-11 fall in Zone 2. Sectors H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10 and I-11 were included in Zone-III.

Zone-IV included areas of Highway, Model Village Humak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town, Margalla Town, Lehtrar Road and Bhara Kahu.

Each zone was supervised by a chief sanitary inspector while sanitary inspectors and supervisors had provided services in their respective areas.

Keeping in view the emergency situation during Eid days, holidays of the staff of the sanitation directorate were cancelled.

Additional vehicles, tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, escape lifters, truck dumpers, front loaders, shovels and dozers were utilised in the campaign.

For the convenience of the public, CDA had also established helpline 1334. The civic agency also provided telephone numbers including 0519213908 and 0519211555, 0519203216 and mobile number 03355001213 for WhatsApp messages during the Eid days.

In order to continue the operation without any interruption, the staff was provided food at their workplace for the first two days of Eid.

On completion of the operation, all collection points and other areas were cleaned and sprayed.

Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed termed the arrangements for cleaning on Eid days as satisfactory. In his message on the successful operation, he commended the sanitation staff and said that he hoped that this passion and dedication would continue in the future also.

The CDA chairman said only with full cooperation of the citizens and implementation of the given instructions the organisation has achieved the desired results. The citizen of the federal capital had appreciated the performance of the CDA.