Farrukh wants UK to impose anti-corruption sanctions on Nawaz

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday welcomed the sanctions imposed by Britain on “the most corrupt individuals of the world” under UK’s global anti-corruption sanctions regime and called for similar action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was sentenced to jail by Pakistani courts on corruption charges, but he took refuge in London to escape punishment.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif’s act of building “luxury flats in Avenfield after plundering Pakistan’s exchequer fell under the UK’s global anti-corruption sanctions regime”.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the United Nations, had already drawn world leaders’ attention towards the money being laundered from poor countries to the developed countries and also demanded action against such practices.

Separately, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib fully endorsed the removal of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)’s chief executive officer (CEO) for mishandling the electricity outages in the wake of monsoon rain in the area on Eid day. Farrukh asked for the similar action against those officers who were guilty of dereliction in duty, saying “provision of in-time relief to the public was part of their duties.” He also pointed out the difficulties faced by the people of Faisalabad due to the slackness of the FESCO staff.