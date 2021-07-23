Four dead as two boats capsize in Bajaur Dam

At least four people have died in an incident on Wednesday after two boats riding in Raghagan Dam capsized, teams engaged in rescue operations said.

The rescue divers and disaster management teams have started the search operations that confirmed four deaths and have found four people in the harmed state. The injured have been shifted to DHQ hospital, rescue sources said.

According to the details, a boat riding 20 people toppled over in response to which another boat went for its rescue and that too got knocked over.

So far only eight people have been recovered, while the search and rescue operations continue.

Just last month section 144 was imposed on the Raghagan Dam due to the rising water levels. Wandering of people around the water reservoir, swimming and boating were banned by the deputy commissioner of the Bajaur district.